Best Place to Buy Wine

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

“Wise Guys is grateful to be recognized as the best place in the Rregion to buy wine in 2020 as we have been the runner-up the last couple of years and have worked to enhance our wine selection, educate our staff and continued to have wine tastings each month to introduce new wines to our customers,” says Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities LLC, which owns Wise Guys.