Best Place to Buy Wine

Wise Guys Discount Liquors
1601 Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-728-1781
9133 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-791-9419
1634 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-525-4665
“Wise Guys is grateful to be recognized as the best place in the Rregion to buy wine in 2020 as we have been the runner-up the last couple of years and have worked to enhance our wine selection, educate our staff and continued to have wine tastings each month to introduce new wines to our customers,” says Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities LLC, which owns Wise Guys.
Wanting to excel, Wise Guys has continued to build up their wine inventory so it can offer an even wider selection from all over the world. That includes a very strong Italian wine section as well as an extremely deep selection of French, sweet and dessert wines, ports, sherries, budget and high-end wines as well as a great selection of sparkling wines and Champagnes. Its wine brands include Caymus, Opus One and Stag’s Leap and such fan favorites including Meiomi and Kim Crawford.
“We also sell flavored Moscato — those are very popular right now as is Stella Rosa wine ... especially the new blueberry flavor,” he says.
Other ways of reaching customers include offering such deals as a 10% discount on any six bottles of non-sale wines. Its Holiday Wine Open Houses, celebrating every major holiday, showcase featured wines with tastings and sales.
“We also help customers learn more about wines with our Rated 90 under $20 Section — it’s is a great introduction to top wines,” says Gargano. “And Fermented Grapes, our quarterly wine newsletter is designed to inform our customers as well.”
SECOND PLACE
Strack & Van Til
Multiple Locations
219-924-7588
THIRD PLACE
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Multiple Locations
708-215-5674
