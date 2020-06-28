Best Place to Buy Wine
Wise Guys Discount Liquors 

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

1601 Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-728-1781

9133 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-791-9419

1634 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-525-4665

wiseguysliquors.com

“Wise Guys is grateful to be recognized as the best place in the Rregion to buy wine in 2020 as we have been the runner-up the last couple of years and have worked to enhance our wine selection, educate our staff and continued to have wine tastings each month to introduce new wines to our customers,” says Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities LLC, which owns Wise Guys.

Wanting to excel, Wise Guys has continued to build up their wine inventory so it can offer an even wider selection from all over the world. That includes a very strong Italian wine section as well as an extremely deep selection of French, sweet and dessert wines, ports, sherries, budget and high-end wines as well as a great selection of sparkling wines and Champagnes. Its wine brands include Caymus, Opus One and Stag’s Leap and such fan favorites including Meiomi and Kim Crawford.

“We also sell flavored Moscato — those are very popular right now as is Stella Rosa wine ... especially the new blueberry flavor,” he says.

Other ways of reaching customers include offering such deals as a 10% discount on any six bottles of non-sale wines. Its Holiday Wine Open Houses, celebrating every major holiday, showcase featured wines with tastings and sales.

“We also help customers learn more about wines with our Rated 90 under $20 Section — it’s is a great introduction to top wines,” says Gargano. “And Fermented Grapes, our quarterly wine newsletter is designed to inform our customers as well.”

SECOND PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple Locations

219-924-7588

strackandvantil.com

THIRD PLACE

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Multiple Locations

708-215-5674

chwinery.com

