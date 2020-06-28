Best Pool Store
Best Pool Store

Best Pool Store

The Great Escape in Merrillville

The Great Escape

Multiple locations

shopthegreatescape.com

The Great Escape started in the early 1970s with the Poll Family selling pools door-to-door out of a garage in Gary. Originally called Universal Pools, The Great Escape is still owned by the Polls, and now includes locations in Illinois, Ohio and Iowa, as well as Indiana, according to regional supervisor Rick Seifert.

“It’s a big family thing,” said Seifert. “No doubt it’s a big company, but it has a small company feel. Many, many employees have 20 years plus, more than half, 15-plus—and the current owners still work the actual sales floor.”

Seifert started with The Great Escape in 1999 and said a nice reminder of the company’s roots is that its checks still say “Universal Pools.” He said that level of personal attention from longtime staff and the owners is responsible for the attention customers appreciate.

SECOND PLACE 

Caribbean Pools & Spas

36 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

3900 Murvihill Rd.

Valparaiso

18911 S. Wolf Rd.

Mokena, Ill.

800-589-7665

caribbeanpools.com

THIRD PLACE

St. John Pool Center

9571 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8308

stjohnpoolcenter.com

