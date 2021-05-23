 Skip to main content
Best Resale/Consignment Store
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Indiana Humane Resale & Consignment Shop

Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment Shop

8149 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-838-7297 

humaneindiana.org

Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment Shop has gone through some changes over the years. But Dorothy Emry, an assistant at the shop, notes that  customers often compliment her on their "warm feelings" about the store.

It's not just the welcoming atmosphere that brings customers to Humane. Formerly Paws Resale and Consignment Shoppe, the store is part of a greater mission. “All of the proceeds from our shop go to the Humane Indiana animal centers and our clinic,” Emry says. “That's why people come to us: It’s a sense of community”

The store carries mainly household items and offers a different sale every week. “We have fun sales like ‘wood for 35% off' ” says Emry. “People have fun hunting for bargains.”

Recently, the shop has added a local business section as well as food items from Highland area makers. And of course, you can bring your (well-behaved) dog in (on a leash) or cozy up to some cats that Emry says are up for adoption.

SECOND PLACE

Eco Chic Boutique

425 Joliet St., Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

ecochicboutique.us

THIRD PLACE

Second Life Resale Shoppe

1800 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-5266

secondliferesale.com

