Best Resale/Consignment Store

Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment Shop
8149 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-838-7297
Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment Shop has gone through some changes over the years. But Dorothy Emry, an assistant at the shop, notes that customers often compliment her on their "warm feelings" about the store.
It's not just the welcoming atmosphere that brings customers to Humane. Formerly Paws Resale and Consignment Shoppe, the store is part of a greater mission. “All of the proceeds from our shop go to the Humane Indiana animal centers and our clinic,” Emry says. “That's why people come to us: It’s a sense of community”
The store carries mainly household items and offers a different sale every week. “We have fun sales like ‘wood for 35% off' ” says Emry. “People have fun hunting for bargains.”
Recently, the shop has added a local business section as well as food items from Highland area makers. And of course, you can bring your (well-behaved) dog in (on a leash) or cozy up to some cats that Emry says are up for adoption.
SECOND PLACE
Eco Chic Boutique
425 Joliet St., Suite 211
Dyer
219-227-0646
THIRD PLACE
Second Life Resale Shoppe
1800 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-5266