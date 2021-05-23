Best Resale/Consignment Store

Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment Shop

8149 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-838-7297

Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment Shop has gone through some changes over the years. But Dorothy Emry, an assistant at the shop, notes that customers often compliment her on their "warm feelings" about the store.

It's not just the welcoming atmosphere that brings customers to Humane. Formerly Paws Resale and Consignment Shoppe, the store is part of a greater mission. “All of the proceeds from our shop go to the Humane Indiana animal centers and our clinic,” Emry says. “That's why people come to us: It’s a sense of community”

The store carries mainly household items and offers a different sale every week. “We have fun sales like ‘wood for 35% off' ” says Emry. “People have fun hunting for bargains.”