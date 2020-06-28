Best Resale/Consignment Store

Plato’s Closet Valparaiso

An outing to a Plato’s Closet with her daughter, then in her early teens, led Tammy Wendland to ownership of her own franchise along with co-owner and husband, John Wendland. “I told him, ‘We should absolutely own one of these stores. It’s the greatest thing since sliced bread,’ ” she said.

Wendland said her store is “an entire mall under one roof with all the different trendy brands at 50% to 70% off retail.” She explains that her store buys and sells primarily clothes and accessories that were originally bought in the last 18 months that appeal to mainly people in their teens through 20s, though she has customers of all ages. Her son and daughter, now in college, also work in the store—and the daughter who spurred that visit six years ago still “loves, loves, loves the store!” Wendland said.