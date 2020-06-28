Best Resale/Consignment Store
urgent

Best Resale/Consignment Store

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Resale/Consignment Store

Plato's Closet Valparaiso

Plato’s Closet Valparaiso

3125 Calumet Ave., Suite 6

Valparaiso

219-465-1755

platoscloset.com/location/valparaiso-in/

An outing to a Plato’s Closet with her daughter, then in her early teens, led Tammy Wendland to ownership of her own franchise along with co-owner and husband, John Wendland. “I told him, ‘We should absolutely own one of these stores. It’s the greatest thing since sliced bread,’ ” she said.

Wendland said her store is “an entire mall under one roof with all the different trendy brands at 50% to 70% off retail.” She explains that her store buys and sells primarily clothes and accessories that were originally bought in the last 18 months that appeal to mainly people in their teens through 20s, though she has customers of all ages. Her son and daughter, now in college, also work in the store—and the daughter who spurred that visit six years ago still “loves, loves, loves the store!” Wendland said.

SECOND PLACE 

Eco Chic Boutique

Galleria Building

425 Joliet St., Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

ecochicboutique.us

RESALE/CONSIGNMENT STORE

Once Upon a Child

Multiple locations

onceuponachild.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts