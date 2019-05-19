Best Resale Shop/Consignment Store

FIRST PLACE
Once Upon a Child
1228 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-6319
29 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-864-1976
201 E. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso
219-531-9000
Hand-me-downs don’t have to be second rate. Once Upon a Child, with locations in Crown Point, Schererville, and Valparaiso, accepts only gently worn children’s clothing, toys, shoes, furniture, and baby gear for its stores. Items that meet quality and safety standards are purchased with cash on the spot. Those items are then made available for sale at up to 70 percent off retail.
Valparaiso store owner Tina Williams and her team are honored that the community voted Once Upon a Child Best Resale/Consignment Store in the Region. “We work extremely hard, and are truly grateful. This recognition tells us that we are giving customers what they want and need.”
Every day at the store is an adventure, Williams says. “We never know what’s going to come through that door and make its way to our shelves. I think our customers enjoy this as well. The brand itself provides an opportunity for budget-conscious families to outfit their children for less money. A bonus for us is that we get to see these kids practically grow up before our eyes. And, it’s rewarding to know that we’re doing our part for the environment in the process of recycling. “
SECOND PLACE
Plato’s Closet
359 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-736- 5300
3125 Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-465-1755
THIRD PLACE
Eco Chic Boutique
425 Joliet St. (U.S. Hwy. 30), Suite 211
Dyer
219-227-0646