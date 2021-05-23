Best Shoe Store

Barney's Hub Bootery

1198 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0463

“Our one-on-one customer service is the secret to our success,” says Yvonne Shofroth, manager and co-owner of Barney’s Hub Bootery in Crown Point.

It can only help that this one-on-one service is carried out by an experienced staff. The store’s website boasts more than 190 years of combined experience by a staff Shofroth describes as “all intelligent, knowledgeable, and eager to learn”.

Barney’s shoe sellers range in age from 20 to 74, which is important when a younger customer asks for help on the best boots for jeans or an elegantly aged patron asks for au courant fashion tips. “We all have different likes and interests,” says Shofroth.

Though Barney’s prides itself on its staff’s advice, fashionability isn’t its top concern. “Our main thing is being able to get people into something that is beneficial to them and their feet. To walk out happy and comfortable.”