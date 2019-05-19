Best Shoe Store

FIRST PLACE
DSW
2114 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-791-0446
131 W. U.S. 41
Schererville
219-515-3408
There’s power in shoes, right? DSW—Designer Shoe Warehouse—thinks so. Shoe shoppers find variety and style in the thousands of shoes and accessories at DSW's locations in Merrillville and Schererville — and elsewhere.
In business since 1961, the company says it knows “the rush of finding that perfect pair,” adding DSW focuses on providing quality, value and style, “because no matter who you are or how you dress, shoes say a lot about you.”
Shoes for just about every lifestyle include sandals, pumps, dressy, wedges, uniform shoes, boat shoes, running shoes and more.
The store’s collection of handbags and accessories can complete the look. Online shopping is an option, and DSW Rewards let members earn points when they shop, then apply those points toward $10 Rewards certificates.
SECOND PLACE
Shoe Carnival
44 Indianapolis Blvd.
Schererville
219-864-4152
2340 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-738-2952
360 Silhavy Rd.
Valparaiso
219-464-1222
THIRD PLACE
Barney’s Hub Bootery
1198 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-0463