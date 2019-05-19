{{featured_button_text}}
Best Shoe Store
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Shoe Store

FIRST PLACE

DSW 

2114 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-791-0446 

131 W. U.S. 41

Schererville

219-515-3408

dsw.com

There’s power in shoes, right? DSW—Designer Shoe Warehouse—thinks so. Shoe shoppers find variety and style in the thousands of shoes and accessories at DSW's locations in Merrillville and Schererville — and elsewhere.

In business since 1961, the company says it knows “the rush of finding that perfect pair,” adding DSW focuses on providing quality, value and style, “because no matter who you are or how you dress, shoes say a lot about you.”

Shoes for just about every lifestyle include sandals, pumps, dressy, wedges, uniform shoes, boat shoes, running shoes and more.

The store’s collection of handbags and accessories can complete the look. Online shopping is an option, and DSW Rewards let members earn points when they shop, then apply those points toward $10 Rewards certificates.

SECOND PLACE

Shoe Carnival

44 Indianapolis Blvd.

Schererville

219-864-4152 

2340 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-738-2952 

360 Silhavy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-464-1222

shoecarnival.com

THIRD PLACE

Barney’s Hub Bootery

1198 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0463

barneyshubbootery.com

