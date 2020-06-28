Best Shoe Store

Barney's Hub Bootery

Founded in Crown Point in 1949 and at its current address for three years, Barney’s Hub Bootery prides itself on keeping up with the times, co-owner Yvonne Shofroth said. “We try to make sure we pass down knowledge. We try to give employees all the knowledge that we have, and they try to pass it on to our customers, to keep up with the technology of things, shoe technology, the ‘DNA’ of the shoe,” she said.