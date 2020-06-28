Best Shoe Store
Barney's Hub Bootery

Barney's Hub Bootery

1198 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0463

facebook.com/hubbootery

Founded in Crown Point in 1949 and at its current address for three years, Barney’s Hub Bootery prides itself on keeping up with the times, co-owner Yvonne Shofroth said. “We try to make sure we pass down knowledge. We try to give employees all the knowledge that we have, and they try to pass it on to our customers, to keep up with the technology of things, shoe technology, the ‘DNA’ of the shoe,” she said.

Despite “bootery” in the name, Shofroth said its merchandise covers an array of “family footwear — men’s, women’s and kids’.” 

“We offer an experience that’s very personal, and build trust, friendships and relationships with our customers,” she added,

SECOND PLACE 

DSW

Shops on Main

131 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-515-3408

Crossings at Hobart

2114 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-791-0446

dsw.com

THIRD PLACE 

Shoe Carnival

Town Square Shopping Center

44 Indianapolis Blvd.

Schererville

219-864-4152

The Crossings at Hobart

2340 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-738-2952

Marketplace Shopping Center

360 Silhavy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-464-1222

shoecarnival.com

