Best Shoe Store

Barney's Hub Bootery
1198 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-0463
Founded in Crown Point in 1949 and at its current address for three years, Barney’s Hub Bootery prides itself on keeping up with the times, co-owner Yvonne Shofroth said. “We try to make sure we pass down knowledge. We try to give employees all the knowledge that we have, and they try to pass it on to our customers, to keep up with the technology of things, shoe technology, the ‘DNA’ of the shoe,” she said.
Despite “bootery” in the name, Shofroth said its merchandise covers an array of “family footwear — men’s, women’s and kids’.”
“We offer an experience that’s very personal, and build trust, friendships and relationships with our customers,” she added,
SECOND PLACE
DSW
Shops on Main
131 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-515-3408
Crossings at Hobart
2114 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-791-0446
THIRD PLACE
Shoe Carnival
Town Square Shopping Center
44 Indianapolis Blvd.
Schererville
219-864-4152
The Crossings at Hobart
2340 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-738-2952
Marketplace Shopping Center
360 Silhavy Rd.
Valparaiso
219-464-1222
