Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

Cabela's

Cabela’s

7700 Cabela Drive

Hammond

219-845-9040

cabelas.com

Edric Winford credits  Cabela’s success to the high-quality outfitters on staff.

“We hire folks with a passion for the outdoors. For a customer coming in, we can say how to use the equipment and, maybe, offer good-better-best options, because we’re end-users of this gear. When we hire, we hire those who have experience in the category they’re hired for, fishermen and -women for fishing, same for guns, camping, whatever it might be.”

In addition to the personal touch of that first-hand knowledge, Winford said Cabela’s affiliation with Bass Pro Shops in a network of about 170 stores, 75 to 80 of them Cabela’s stores, offer customers wide support, no matter where they go in the U.S. or Canada, plus what he calls the “omni-channel” availability online, by mail and by phone, in addition to the in-person expertise of an in-store visit.

SECOND PLACE 

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Multiple locations

dickssportinggoods.com

THIRD PLACE 

Blythe’s Sport Shop

138 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-4403

2810 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-476-0026

blythesgungear.com

