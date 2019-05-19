{{featured_button_text}}
Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

Dick’s Sporting Goods

101 Indianapolis Blvd. (Shops On Main)

Schererville

219-227-3452

2225 Southlake Mall

Merrillville

219-791-0610

100 Porter's Vale Blvd.

Valparaiso

219-707-8237

dicks.com

“Dick’s Sporting Goods is always striving to give our customers a wide assortment of products that cater to their individual fitness needs and goals,” says Brian Dibbert, community marketing manager at Dick’s. He notes it offers a number of private-label brands such as Calia by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream—an outdoor specialty product line—and Second Skin for high-intensity athletes.

“We take pride in these exclusive brands that are designed in-house by Dick’s Sporting Goods experts and give our consumers premium products at a more affordable price point.”      

But it’s more than just the array of products for any sports or outdoor enthusiast, says Dibbert: Dick's values excellent customer service. “We believe this combination allows for a great customer experience,” he says.

Dibbert says he appreciates the customer support Dick’s enjoys. “We are lucky to be a part of such a great community and we’re looking forward to serving our athletes and customers in the future seasons.”

SECOND PLACE

Cabela’s

7700 Cabela Dr.

Hammond

219-845-9040

cabelas.com 

THIRD PLACE

Bass Pro Shop

6425 Daniel Burnham Drive

Portage

219-787-6800

basspro.com

