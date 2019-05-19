Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

Dick’s Sporting Goods
101 Indianapolis Blvd. (Shops On Main)
Schererville
219-227-3452
2225 Southlake Mall
Merrillville
219-791-0610
100 Porter's Vale Blvd.
Valparaiso
219-707-8237
“Dick’s Sporting Goods is always striving to give our customers a wide assortment of products that cater to their individual fitness needs and goals,” says Brian Dibbert, community marketing manager at Dick’s. He notes it offers a number of private-label brands such as Calia by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream—an outdoor specialty product line—and Second Skin for high-intensity athletes.
“We take pride in these exclusive brands that are designed in-house by Dick’s Sporting Goods experts and give our consumers premium products at a more affordable price point.”
But it’s more than just the array of products for any sports or outdoor enthusiast, says Dibbert: Dick's values excellent customer service. “We believe this combination allows for a great customer experience,” he says.
Dibbert says he appreciates the customer support Dick’s enjoys. “We are lucky to be a part of such a great community and we’re looking forward to serving our athletes and customers in the future seasons.”
SECOND PLACE
Cabela’s
7700 Cabela Dr.
Hammond
219-845-9040
THIRD PLACE
Bass Pro Shop
6425 Daniel Burnham Drive
Portage
219-787-6800