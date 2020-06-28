Best Tire Store
Best Tire Store

Best Tire Store

Levin Tire & Service Center in Highland

Levin Tire & Service Center

Multiple locations

800-475-5005

levintirecenter.com

Besides a strong team building customer relationships and repeat business, Levin Tire & Service Center’s success is rooted in the store's history, says Dan Trzeciak, marketing and IT manager.

“We’ve been in business since 1918 — more than a hundred years — so we must be doing something right,” Trzeciak said. “A lot of our customers might have come here with their parents.”

Force of habit isn’t the only secret though, “We have lots of tires in stock and suppliers that supply us with anything we need really fast, which is important in a world that wants things instantly,” Trzeciak said. “We are a full-service shop, and a lot of people like it better if they can get everything done in one place. They don’t need to run to one store for tires and another store for an oil change, or whatever. We’re a true one-stop shop, whether they want to drop off and run errands, or wait for the work to be done.”

SECOND PLACE 

Discount Tire

Multiple locations

discounttire.com

THIRD PLACE

Tire Barn Warehouse

Multiple locations

tirebarn.com

