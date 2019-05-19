{{featured_button_text}}
Best Tire Store
Best Tire Store

FIRST PLACE

Discount Tire

557 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-756-3952

10128 Indianapolis Blvd

Highland

219-922-8127

6230 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-764-4128

www.discounttire.com

Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Mich., to be  the nation’s leading tire retailer. With 1,032 locations in 35 states and 28 locations in Indiana, Discount Tire offers a wide range of products at affordable prices.

Being voted Best of the Region reflects Discount Tire’s expertly trained employees’ dedication to providing the best in customer service, says Gil Garcia, regional vice president of the Quad State Region: Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. “All of our stores offer the individual customer focus you’d expect from a neighborhood store. This recognition underscores the hard work of our employees who uphold our core values of honesty, fairness, and a willingness to always pay it forward. We’re proud to play a part in keeping drivers safe on the road, offering free tire-safety inspections, and reminding customers of important tire-safety tips all year long.”

SECOND PLACE

Levin Tire & Service Center

Multiple locations

800-475-5005

www.levintirecenter.com

THIRD PLACE

Tire Barn Warehouse

Multiple locations

800-876-6676, ext. 3500

www.tirebarn.com

