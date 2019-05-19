Best Tire Store

FIRST PLACE
Discount Tire
557 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-756-3952
10128 Indianapolis Blvd
Highland
219-922-8127
6230 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219-764-4128
Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Mich., to be the nation’s leading tire retailer. With 1,032 locations in 35 states and 28 locations in Indiana, Discount Tire offers a wide range of products at affordable prices.
Being voted Best of the Region reflects Discount Tire’s expertly trained employees’ dedication to providing the best in customer service, says Gil Garcia, regional vice president of the Quad State Region: Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. “All of our stores offer the individual customer focus you’d expect from a neighborhood store. This recognition underscores the hard work of our employees who uphold our core values of honesty, fairness, and a willingness to always pay it forward. We’re proud to play a part in keeping drivers safe on the road, offering free tire-safety inspections, and reminding customers of important tire-safety tips all year long.”
SECOND PLACE
Levin Tire & Service Center
Multiple locations
800-475-5005
THIRD PLACE
Tire Barn Warehouse
Multiple locations
800-876-6676, ext. 3500