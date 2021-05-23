 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Tobacco Store
urgent

Best Tobacco Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Tobacco Store

Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges opened its third location, in Chesterton, in April. 

Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges

1721 E. 37th Ave.

Hobart

219-942-0015‎

232 W. 4th St.

Michigan City

219-872-9692

3093 Village Point Rd.

Chesterton

219-250-5656

goldenleafcigars.com

“Cigar smokers are pretty unique people,” John Rogers said. “Everyone is on the same playing field.”

As owner of Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges, Rogers might know a bit of what he speaks. Rogers bought the Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges in 2017 when it was two shops in Hobart and Michigan City. He’s since expanded with the new Golden Leaf Cigar Bar in Chesterton, which opened in April.

The cigar bar is a new concept for the business, with a custom build-out created by an interior designer. It features many common features —  televisions, a sound system, food and high-end spirits — but what Rogers is most proud of is the custom humidor with LED-lit shelves. “This is all brand new, built from scratch.”

There is also a new air-filtration system that, according to Rogers, circulates the air in the lounge every 6.7 minutes.

According to Rogers, customers keep coming back to his cigar lounges for the sense of familiarity and the service. And many of the employees have stayed with the business, contributing to these values. “People feel like they’re coming home,”said Rogers.

“There's many friends I’ve made through the cigar world,” Rogers said when asked about his passion for the business. “I never would have met them any other way.”

SECOND PLACE

Low-Bob’s Tobacco

Multiple locations

219-803-6480

lowbob.com

THIRD PLACE

Karma Cigar Bar

850 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-756-0698

karmacigar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts