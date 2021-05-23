Best Tobacco Store

Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges
1721 E. 37th Ave.
Hobart
219-942-0015
232 W. 4th St.
Michigan City
219-872-9692
3093 Village Point Rd.
Chesterton
219-250-5656
“Cigar smokers are pretty unique people,” John Rogers said. “Everyone is on the same playing field.”
As owner of Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges, Rogers might know a bit of what he speaks. Rogers bought the Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges in 2017 when it was two shops in Hobart and Michigan City. He’s since expanded with the new Golden Leaf Cigar Bar in Chesterton, which opened in April.
The cigar bar is a new concept for the business, with a custom build-out created by an interior designer. It features many common features — televisions, a sound system, food and high-end spirits — but what Rogers is most proud of is the custom humidor with LED-lit shelves. “This is all brand new, built from scratch.”
There is also a new air-filtration system that, according to Rogers, circulates the air in the lounge every 6.7 minutes.
According to Rogers, customers keep coming back to his cigar lounges for the sense of familiarity and the service. And many of the employees have stayed with the business, contributing to these values. “People feel like they’re coming home,”said Rogers.
“There's many friends I’ve made through the cigar world,” Rogers said when asked about his passion for the business. “I never would have met them any other way.”
SECOND PLACE
Low-Bob’s Tobacco
Multiple locations
219-803-6480
THIRD PLACE
Karma Cigar Bar
850 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-756-0698