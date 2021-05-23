Best Tobacco Store

Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges

1721 E. 37th Ave.

Hobart

219-942-0015‎

232 W. 4th St.

Michigan City

219-872-9692

3093 Village Point Rd.

Chesterton

219-250-5656

“Cigar smokers are pretty unique people,” John Rogers said. “Everyone is on the same playing field.”

As owner of Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges, Rogers might know a bit of what he speaks. Rogers bought the Golden Leaf Cigar Lounges in 2017 when it was two shops in Hobart and Michigan City. He’s since expanded with the new Golden Leaf Cigar Bar in Chesterton, which opened in April.