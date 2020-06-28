Best Tobacco Store
Best Tobacco Store

Best Tobacco Store

Dhiren Shah, owner of Karma Cigar Bar in Merrillville

Karma Cigar Bar

850 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-756-0698

karmacigar.com

Karma Cigar Bar owner Dhiren Shah calls his establishment “the social hub of Northwest Indiana.People from all walks of life come to socialize here.”

Shah said that being a cigar bar sets Karma apart from average tobacco stores. “We don’t carry anything other than cigars and liquor,” he said, and the state-of-the-art exhaust system keeps the air fresh. “It’s very comfortable for lounging,” he said.

Shah has been a Northwest Indiana resident for more than 15 years and opened Karma Cigar Bar four years ago. In 2019, the national TV series “Official Best Of” selected Karma as the best cigar bar in Indiana.

SECOND PLACE 

The Golden Leaf Cigars

1721 E. Ridge Rd.

Hobart

219-942-0015

232 W. 4th St.

Michigan City

219-872-9692

goldenleafcigars.com

THIRD PLACE

Low-Bob’s Discount Tobacco

Multiple locations

lowbob.com

