Best Tobacco Store

Karma Cigar Bar
850 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-756-0698
Karma Cigar Bar owner Dhiren Shah calls his establishment “the social hub of Northwest Indiana.People from all walks of life come to socialize here.”
Shah said that being a cigar bar sets Karma apart from average tobacco stores. “We don’t carry anything other than cigars and liquor,” he said, and the state-of-the-art exhaust system keeps the air fresh. “It’s very comfortable for lounging,” he said.
Shah has been a Northwest Indiana resident for more than 15 years and opened Karma Cigar Bar four years ago. In 2019, the national TV series “Official Best Of” selected Karma as the best cigar bar in Indiana.
SECOND PLACE
The Golden Leaf Cigars
1721 E. Ridge Rd.
Hobart
219-942-0015
232 W. 4th St.
Michigan City
219-872-9692
THIRD PLACE
Low-Bob’s Discount Tobacco
Multiple locations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!