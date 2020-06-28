Best Vape Shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vapin N Valpo

302 E. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-465-3244

Customer service is the key to Vapin N Valpo’s success, according to manager Jacob Tomovic, who also manages the affiliated Vapin N Portage shop. “We try to treat the customers the best we can — try to treat them like they’re part of the family. We really appreciate them.”

He added that a big part of that is making sure the staff is very knowledgeable and focuses on getting the customer what they want.

“They don’t walk in and we try to up-sell them to something they don’t need. They get what they need, and if they need advice, we try to make sure we can offer them some options to make the right choice,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Munster Tobacco & Hookah

7950 S. Calumet Ave.

Munster