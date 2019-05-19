{{featured_button_text}}
Best Women's Boutique: Chico's Outlet in Shops on Main

FIRST PLACE

Chico's Outlet in Shops on Main

79 U.S. Hwy. 41., Suites C&D

Schererville

219-227-3889

www.chicosofftherack.com

Proving that fabulous doesn’t have to break the bank, Chico’s Outlet provides fashionable clothing and accessories at affordable prices. Brand new fashions arrive weekly and customers receive personalized attention, says store manager Crystal Novak.

“We strive for one-on-one customer service that goes above and beyond the standard. We set appointments with our customers to not only meet their needs but exceed their expectations.”

Novak and Chico’s employees know many of their loyal customers by name. “This is not just another retail store,” Novak says. “It’s so much fun with a neighborhood feel. Our customers feel like family.”

SECOND PLACE

Eco Chic Boutique

425 Joliet St. (U.S. Hwy. 30), Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

www.ecochicboutique.us

THIRD PLACE

Beyond Pink

3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 105

Valparaiso

219-531-7465

www.shopbeyondpink.com

