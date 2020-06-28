Best Women's Boutique
urgent

Best Women's Boutique

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Women's Boutique: Chico's Outlet in Shops on Main

Chico's Outlet in Shops on Main

79 U.S. Hwy. 41., Suites C&D

Schererville

219-227-3889

www.chicosofftherack.com

Proving that fabulous doesn’t have to break the bank, Chico’s Outlet provides fashionable clothing and accessories at affordable prices. Brand new fashions arrive weekly and customers receive personalized attention.

“We strive for one-on-one customer service that goes above and beyond the standard. We set appointments with our customers to not only meet their needs but exceed their expectations,” according to a representative, who added that employees know many of their loyal customers by name. 

SECOND PLACE

Eco Chic Boutique

Galleria Building

425 Joliet St., Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

www.ecochicboutique.us

THIRD PLACE WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Lane Bryant

Shops on Main

59 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 420

Schererville

219-322-6218

stores.lanebryant.com/in/schererville/59-us-highway-41

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts