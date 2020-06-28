Best Women's Boutique

Chico's Outlet in Shops on Main
79 U.S. Hwy. 41., Suites C&D
Schererville
219-227-3889
Proving that fabulous doesn’t have to break the bank, Chico’s Outlet provides fashionable clothing and accessories at affordable prices. Brand new fashions arrive weekly and customers receive personalized attention.
“We strive for one-on-one customer service that goes above and beyond the standard. We set appointments with our customers to not only meet their needs but exceed their expectations,” according to a representative, who added that employees know many of their loyal customers by name.
SECOND PLACE
Eco Chic Boutique
Galleria Building
425 Joliet St., Suite 211
Dyer
219-227-0646
THIRD PLACE WOMEN’S CLOTHING
Lane Bryant
Shops on Main
59 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 420
Schererville
219-322-6218
