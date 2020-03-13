Better dummy needed

When I watched today's deal at my club, North was the dreaded Grapefruit. He owns and operates a sour disposition and berates his partners mercilessly.

After North-South halted at two spades, South ruffed the second club and led the ace and a low trump. West threw a heart, and East took his jack and king and forced South to ruff a third club. Declarer next let the nine of diamonds ride. East won and led his last club, forcing out South's last trump, and when West took the ace of diamonds, he cashed a club. Down one.

Better dummy

"Sorry, partner," Grapefruit snarled. "I should have tabled a better dummy. If gas were brains, you couldn't drive two laps around a Cheerio."

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

"Every card was wrong," South growled.

Grapefruit told the kibitzers that South would ask for a price check at a dollar store.

South can afford two trump losers, two diamonds and a club. He can't afford to lose trump control. After he takes the ace of trumps, he must start the diamonds. The contract is safe.

Daily question