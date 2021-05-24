Beverly Shores gallery showcases artist Nancy Natow-Cassidy’s work

The Ellen Firme Gallery in Beverly Shores is exhibiting the work of painter Nancy Natow-Cassidy, whose solo exhibition “The Universe in Ecstatic Motion” will be on display through the summer.
The show opens on June 11 at the gallery at 92 U.S. 12 in Beverly Shores.
"Nancy Natow-Cassidy’s paintings live in the space between abstraction and impressionism, exploring color and shape as energy and vibration," the gallery said in a press release. "The past year of isolation has afforded her an extraordinary measure of time to study the reflections and emanations of light on water and land, and the twisting and open shapes of forests, dunes, deserts and flowers. These mostly large-scale works were created by alternately being still for hours, observing, and by the flow of moving in the landscape, gathering that energy and dancing it back onto the canvas."
The exhibit includes the triptych "Forest," "Reflections" and "Desert Radiance," which Natow-Cassidy painted at Joshua Tree National Park in southern California right before coronavirus shut everything down.
The piece depicts rock formations and the desert sky in an abstract way.
"Natow-Cassidy bouldered, hiked and painted in California for three weeks where she set up a temporary studio for one week, then spent two weeks sleeping in the back of a pickup truck under the stars, painting amidst the rocks of the National Park," the gallery said in a press release. "This was a seminal experience that set off the next year of art-making in isolation. The incredible sweeping desert landscape inspired her to create large and expansive paintings."
Her work often explores public natural spaces, such as the depiction of the progression of sunset and its afterglow in the wetlands in "Calm." She said it was crucial to remain grounded during COVID-19.
"Parks, lakes wetlands, prairies are all crucial to connecting to that part of ourselves often dampened by the rush of technology and society, especially in a discordant world," she said. "In connecting to our deepest selves through nature, we can better connect to each other. This is why clean air, clean water and fixing climate change is so important — our health, both physical and emotional, and humanity, is at stake.”
An opening reception will take place from 5-8 p.m. June 11.
The exhibit can be visited during normal gallery hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 219-874-4003.