Beverly Shores gallery showcases artist Nancy Natow-Cassidy’s work

The Ellen Firme Gallery in Beverly Shores is exhibiting the work of painter Nancy Natow-Cassidy, whose solo exhibition “The Universe in Ecstatic Motion” will be on display through the summer.

The show opens on June 11 at the gallery at 92 U.S. 12 in Beverly Shores.

"Nancy Natow-Cassidy’s paintings live in the space between abstraction and impressionism, exploring color and shape as energy and vibration," the gallery said in a press release. "The past year of isolation has afforded her an extraordinary measure of time to study the reflections and emanations of light on water and land, and the twisting and open shapes of forests, dunes, deserts and flowers. These mostly large-scale works were created by alternately being still for hours, observing, and by the flow of moving in the landscape, gathering that energy and dancing it back onto the canvas."

The exhibit includes the triptych "Forest," "Reflections" and "Desert Radiance," which Natow-Cassidy painted at Joshua Tree National Park in southern California right before coronavirus shut everything down.

The piece depicts rock formations and the desert sky in an abstract way.