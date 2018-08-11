No one can ever accuse Beyonce and Jay-Z of delivering a low-energy performance. The charismatic couple is currently bringing their rousing concert to stadiums across the country.
The mega-energetic On The Run II (OTR II) Tour hit Chicago's Soldier Field Aug.10 for the first of two shows. The second show was scheduled for Aug.11.
In a nearly three-hour concert, the husband-and wife entertainers captured their loyal audience with a powerful set list of more than 40 songs, elaborate stage sets, dramatic lighting, massive screens and other phenomenal stagecraft.
It didn't matter where you sat in Soldier Field, Beyonce and Jay-Z jumped out at you from all angles on the state-of-the-art screens.
The concert, which had no lulls, featured the couple performing tunes together as well as separately. Their individual hits were performed as well as a few songs from their latest joint album, "Everything Is Love," on which they're credited as The Carters.
A large volume of Beyonce and Jay-Z's material has either autobiographical content - such as the dramatic ups and downs of their married life- as well as social messages from racism and women's issues to the healing power of love.
The couple proved they're a duo who can continue to attract the masses. Soldier Field was packed with a diverse crowd of varying ages and heritages who came out to celebrate Queen B and her Hip-Hop rapping husband. With this concert, they showed how unifying music can be.
Songs on the set list included "99 Problems," "Drunk In Love," "Nice," "Holy Grail," "Naughty Girl," "Diva," "The Story of O.J.," "Baby Boy," "Resentment," "Family Feud," "Perfect"and others.
Beyonce's segments were a highlight for her signature dance moves, unmatchable vocals and hot costumes. The choreography accompanying "Mi Gente," a cover of J. Balvin's tune, proved a scorching number.
Kudos to the couple for employing a stellar band of musicians, many of whom were females.
Opening for Beyonce and Jay-Z were Chloe x Halle, DJ Khaled and a surprise appearance by Chance The Rapper.