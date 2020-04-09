Binge on 'Parks and Recreation' to beat cabin fever

It’s not as if the talent wasn’t there: Schur created “Parks” as a vehicle for “Saturday Night Live” alum Amy Poehler, whose ironically monikered Leslie Knope is the show’s can-do foundation, and “Office” mate Rashida Jones as Knope’s BFF, Ann Perkins. Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt had scores of guest appearances on the big and small screen and were poised for the big leagues, given the right material.

Aspiring small screen writers and TV buffs should view “Parks” second season episode by episode, in sequence, to watch a show evolve from ho-hum to masterwork. Adam Scott and Rob Lowe joined the all-star lineup at the tail end of the season, but the primary credit for “Parks” evolution to excellence must be given to the behind-the-camera team, who found their unique rhythm and gave Offerman, Ansari, Plaza and Pratt what they needed to create now-comic characters. Offerman’s Ron Swanson, who serves as both mentor and rival to Poehler’s Knope, depending on the minute, has become as iconic as “Cheers’” Norm Peterson, “Married … With Children’s” Al Bundy and “Taxi’s” Louie DePalma.