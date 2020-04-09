Binge on 'Parks and Recreation' to beat cabin fever

Every week, until a sense of normalcy is restored, we will be providing Cabin Fever Essentials, all of which can be viewed on major streaming platforms.
“Parks and Recreation”
Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Retta, Jim O’Heir
Seven seasons, 125 episodes
Original air dates: 2009-2015
All seasons streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime
Watching “Filibuster,” a sixth season episode of “Parks and Recreation,” is a comedic equivalent to any winning Chicago Bulls regular season game in the mid-90s.
As with Michael Jordan and Co. during that championship era, “Parks’” all-star ensemble is firing on all cylinders: a pre-“Orphan Black” Tatiana Maslany guests on “Filibuster” and finds a rhythm amongst this-now classic comedy lineup.
It sure wasn’t like this when “Parks” debuted in 2009. Created by “Office” producers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, with the latter steering the show throughout its seven season run, “Parks” struggled to find its rhythm in its abbreviated first season. At best, “Parks” looked like an “Office” clone, set in a small-town government branch, but without any of the quirkiness or character.
It’s not as if the talent wasn’t there: Schur created “Parks” as a vehicle for “Saturday Night Live” alum Amy Poehler, whose ironically monikered Leslie Knope is the show’s can-do foundation, and “Office” mate Rashida Jones as Knope’s BFF, Ann Perkins. Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt had scores of guest appearances on the big and small screen and were poised for the big leagues, given the right material.
Aspiring small screen writers and TV buffs should view “Parks” second season episode by episode, in sequence, to watch a show evolve from ho-hum to masterwork. Adam Scott and Rob Lowe joined the all-star lineup at the tail end of the season, but the primary credit for “Parks” evolution to excellence must be given to the behind-the-camera team, who found their unique rhythm and gave Offerman, Ansari, Plaza and Pratt what they needed to create now-comic characters. Offerman’s Ron Swanson, who serves as both mentor and rival to Poehler’s Knope, depending on the minute, has become as iconic as “Cheers’” Norm Peterson, “Married … With Children’s” Al Bundy and “Taxi’s” Louie DePalma.
“Parks” run from its third season up to its near-perfect 2015 finale is the small screen comedy equivalent to the Chicago Bulls’ 1996-98 run. The missteps are few, and the highlights are the stuff of legend. “Parks” also has a heart as big as its laughs: there’s many an endearing, lump-in-throat inducing moment to be found, something rarely seen in comedies today.
While a bridesmaid, awards-wide, “Parks’” post-run life has been impressive, to put it mildly. It’s viewership on streaming services has bested that from when the show originally ran on NBC. Additionally, catchphrases such as “treat yo self” have found their way into today’s lexicon and, most notably, the “Parks”-originated “Galentine’s Day” has seen actual Feb. 13 celebrations amongst gal-pals and in a myriad of variations popping up in the last several years.
While this can’t be taken to the bank or put on a shelf, “Parks” has earned its place amongst the aforementioned “Cheers” and “Taxi” as a small screen comedy classic. Future generations will certainly look to “Parks” as a touchtone just as newer viewers are rightfully doing today, and for anyone, it’ optimistic spirit and messages are most welcome.
