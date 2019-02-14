Black history art exhibit opens at Indiana University Northwest

The new "Black Out" exhibit at Indiana University Northwest shines a light on black history and the work of African-American artists.
Curated by BESS Art Exposure gallery owner Jesse Johnson, the exhibit opens today on the first floor at the new Arts and Sciences Building at 35th and Broadway in Gary, where it will run through March 8.
“This amazing show will hopefully inspire, move people, and motivate others to be creative," Johnson said. “If the viewers are able to connect with the pieces aesthetically, then perhaps they will have a better understanding of African-American culture and art.”
The exhibit features paintings and other artwork by Johnson, former Indiana University Northwest student Kenard Jackson, former Indiana University Northwest professor Mark McPhail, Matteson-based Maurice Hodo and the internationally exhibited Afi Ese and Craig Carter.
"Afi Ese has a creative touch to her works so that you can recognize her work from the way she paints with vivid color that adds a well-balanced control to her pieces. A nice blend of colors create value, range and depth," Johnson said. "Craig Carter, another national and international artist, creates stunning Afrocentric imagery that resonates with a sense of calm and beauty."
The free exhibit on the IUN campus in Gary is open to both students and the general public.
A reception with light bites and socializing will take place at the gallery from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.