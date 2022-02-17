Black History Month exhibit to be displayed in downtown Hammond

The Hammond Development Corporation will hang the "Red, White and Black" exhibit to observe Black History Month.

The group exhibition will showcase the work of local artists at the Creative HUB gallery at the Hammond Development Corporation business incubator at 5233 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond.

Thematically, the work will focus "on the social, cultural and political life of Black America."

"Many are unaware that an art gallery exists in our facility," said Jackie DeRosa, program director of HDC. "This reception will allow the community to view the works of some phenomenally talented local artists while learning more about the diverse programs we offer at HDC."

The exhibition will feature the work of Tyrell Anderson, Geoffrey Black, LaRon Emcee, En Emma, Erica Garcia, Joe Heredia, Lisa Jones, Eddie K., Felix Maldonado, Jr., Nec Pellot and Tiffany Yorek.

The gallery is curated by Maldonado, an East Chicago native who studied at the American Academy of Art in Chicago and went on to become a celebrated muralist in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. Maldonado has a gallery in downtown Hammond and created many well-known murals, including the four-story Jackson 5 mural that was long displayed in downtown Gary, Michael Jordan murals in East Chicago, natural landscapes at Wolf Lake and the Hammond Environmental Center, and a panorama of the Steel City's history in the downtown Gary Public Library and Cultural Center.

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments and live music at the event, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Jackie DeRosa at 219-803-6304 or Jackie@hdcnwi.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.