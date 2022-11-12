 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Panther II screening aims to spark interest in the arts

Black Panther II screening aims to spark interest in the arts

Gary native and actor Ahmad Ferguson is pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

Gary native Ahmad Ferguson joined 130 Gary middle and high school students Saturday for a matinee screening of "Black Panther II," the eagerly anticipated sequel to the Marvel smash hit about the superhero set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

The Gary Community Partnership and Centier Bank hosted a matinee screening for students at the Hobart AMC Theater to encourage people to learn about careers in the performing arts. It's part of the GCP's ongoing initiative to invest in youth and change the culture of Gary.

Students got popcorn, drinks, souvenir movie passes, goodie bags, photos and a chance to hear from West Side Theater Guild Director Mark Spencer, who told them about the arts.

"Centier Bank has been a long-standing partner of Gary Community Partnership, funding numerous projects throughout the years," GCP Executive Director Jeffrey Edwards said. "Our collective goal for this event is to provide a platform for youth to see people just like them successful in theater and drama.”

They were joined by Ferguson, who's appeared in the Showtime series "The Chi"and "Starz Power Book IV: Force."

“We are committed to supporting our communities," Centier Downtown Gary Branch Manager Marie M. Mitchell said. "It is an honor to partner with GCP on this valuable project.”

The Gary Community Partnership works to engage youth and prepare them for life by offering them opportunities, developing their personal and social skills and employing them in stipend-based work meant to empower them economically. 

It also works on projects like part restoration, environmental restoration, floriculture and an annual citywide health fair.

For more information, call 219.427.2421 or visit garycommunitypartnership.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

