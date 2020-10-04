Black two-suiters

Experts cherish their views on bidding. One issue on which they may disagree is which suit to open with five spades and five clubs.

The one-club advocates think it often leads to an economical auction: If responder bids a red suit, opener has a space-saving bid of one spade available. One-spade bidders believe in getting the major suit mentioned quickly and making it harder for the opponents to come in.

Personally, I almost always open one spade. Today’s deal shows a possible additional edge for opening in the major.

In a team match, one North-South got to four spades with the prosaic auction shown. West led a heart, and South took the ace and led the ace and a low club. West discarded, and East won and led a trump. Declarer rose with the ace, cashed his queen of hearts and started a crossruff. No defense could stop him from winning 10 tricks.

In the replay, the North-South auction was one club-one diamond, one spade-1NT, two spades-three spades, four spades. Then West knew dummy would table a weak hand with spade support and perhaps not many clubs. Since West suspected that East had club length and strength, West led a trump.