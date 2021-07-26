Blake Pieroni's family, friends celebrate his second Olympic gold medal

Pieroni was a member of the 400 freestyle relay team at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and while he earned a gold medal, he was subbed out for Michael Phelps after the prelims. This year was a different story as Pieroni took third in the 100 freestyle at last month’s Olympics Trials in Omaha and cemented himself as a key member of the relay team.

“It was so much sweeter this time around,” Cathy Pieroni said. “This proved that it wasn’t a freak thing to win (in 2016). He helped bring the team the gold. It’s totally sweeter.”

The road from Rio in 2016 to Tokyo in 2021 has been filled with plenty of adventure for Pieroni. He has amassed 11 medals, including seven golds, at the World Championships over the last five years. His swim career was put on hold by COVID-19 last year as the Olympics were postponed and getting into the water proved to be difficult.

Former Chesterton swim coach Kevin Kinel knew Pieroni well enough to know that his former star swimmer would take the disruptions in stride.