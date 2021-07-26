Blake Pieroni's family, friends celebrate his second Olympic gold medal

Cathy Pieroni might not have been in Tokyo to watch her son Blake win his second Olympic gold medal on Sunday night, but she did her best to make sure her voice was heard halfway across the world.
Cathy Pieroni watched Sunday night’s 400-meter freestyle relay along with her daughter April and granddaughter at a hotel in Amelia Island, Florida. As Blake’s teammate, Zach Apple, touched the wall, Cathy set off a wild celebration as the former Chesterton swim star won his second gold medal. The U.S. quartet won in 3 minutes, 8.97 seconds. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11 and Australia won the bronze in 3:10.22.
“I was afraid I was going to get thrown out of the hotel room, I was screaming so loud,” Cathy Pieroni said. “It was so exciting.”
With spectators not allowed at the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 restrictions, USA Swimming held a watch party in Orlando for the families of swimmers. Blake’s girlfriend, Ashley Hash, attended the watch party. But Cathy Pieroni and her daughter elected to spend the weekend in Amelia Island. They watched the prelims early on Sunday morning, which took place on Sunday evening in Tokyo. The finals were held on Monday afternoon in Japan and just after 10 p.m. in Northwest Indiana.
“I was always afraid the Olympics were going to get canceled again with all the COVID stuff,” Cathy Pieroni said. “It was all kind of anticlimactic with us not being able to be there, but once I saw him swim, I could see his tension. Then when he was done, I could see how happy he was. I was so thrilled. Thank God we were able to watch it.”
Pieroni was a member of the 400 freestyle relay team at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and while he earned a gold medal, he was subbed out for Michael Phelps after the prelims. This year was a different story as Pieroni took third in the 100 freestyle at last month’s Olympics Trials in Omaha and cemented himself as a key member of the relay team.
“It was so much sweeter this time around,” Cathy Pieroni said. “This proved that it wasn’t a freak thing to win (in 2016). He helped bring the team the gold. It’s totally sweeter.”
The road from Rio in 2016 to Tokyo in 2021 has been filled with plenty of adventure for Pieroni. He has amassed 11 medals, including seven golds, at the World Championships over the last five years. His swim career was put on hold by COVID-19 last year as the Olympics were postponed and getting into the water proved to be difficult.
Former Chesterton swim coach Kevin Kinel knew Pieroni well enough to know that his former star swimmer would take the disruptions in stride.
“Being out of the pool and being out of the normal routine is one thing,” Kinel said. “Blake figured it out. He didn’t stop doing everything. He was still biking, still running and still lifting. He’d get in the lake and he was able to find some pools in the area. Those kids found water, it just wasn’t on a regular basis. The thing is, Blake has always loved the dry-land aspect of training. He’s a student of the sport and he knew what he needed to do to get ready.”
Despite the Olympics getting pushed back a year, Pieroni never wavered in his training and Kinel knew that when Sunday’s race came, it would be show time for the 2014 Chesterton graduate.
“Blake has always been a driven and determined kid,” Kinel said. “He’s always been the type to set goals. He had aspirations of trying to make the 200 individual event this year, but when it didn’t go well, he let it go. He doesn’t hold onto things. He knows how to move forward. I think that’s true of most kids at this level.”