Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Amtrak Madness)
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Amtrak Madness)

Union Street Hoops

It's time for the madness.  

Union Street Hoops is mobile as NWI Times beat reporter Paul Oren goes live from the Amtrak Texas Eagle route to St. Louis. Oren is joined by Valley on ESPN Director/Producer and local radio talent Karl Berner to preview the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

