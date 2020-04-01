Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Farewell to March)

Union Street Hoops is back with a jam-packed episode that features Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera and multi-sport athlete Steven Helm.

LaBarbera joins the pod to talk about the repercussions of COVID-19 on collegiate athletics, including the recent NCAA decision that grants an additional season of eligibility to spring athletes. LaBarbera also touches on Matt Lottich's future as well as plans to renovate the Athletics-Recreation Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helm joins Union Street Hoops to discuss his recent mission to Japan as well as his future with the Valparaiso men's basketball team.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.