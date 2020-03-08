Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Forty Minutes Away)

Valparaiso is one win away from an improbable trip to the Big Dance.

The Crusaders got an inspired performance from Javon Freeman-Liberty on Saturday night to knock off Missouri State and advance to Sunday's Arch Madness title game against defending tournament champion Bradley.

Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren is once again joined by Valley on ESPN Director/Producer Karl Berner to discuss Valparaiso's win over Missouri State and what to expect in a battle with the Braves.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

