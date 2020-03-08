Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Forty Minutes Away)

Valparaiso is one win away from an improbable trip to the Big Dance.
The Crusaders got an inspired performance from Javon Freeman-Liberty on Saturday night to knock off Missouri State and advance to Sunday's Arch Madness title game against defending tournament champion Bradley.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren is once again joined by Valley on ESPN Director/Producer Karl Berner to discuss Valparaiso's win over Missouri State and what to expect in a battle with the Braves.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Paul Oren
Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.