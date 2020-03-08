You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Forty Minutes Away)
editor's pick web only

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Forty Minutes Away)

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

Valparaiso is one win away from an improbable trip to the Big Dance. 

The Crusaders got an inspired performance from Javon Freeman-Liberty on Saturday night to knock off Missouri State and advance to Sunday's Arch Madness title game against defending tournament champion Bradley. 

Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren is once again joined by Valley on ESPN Director/Producer Karl Berner to discuss Valparaiso's win over Missouri State and what to expect in a battle with the Braves. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts