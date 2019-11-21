Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Genesis & Exodus)

The Valparaiso men's basketball season is well underway and the Crusaders are off to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam with a 3-1 record.
Basketball takes a backseat for the first part of the pod as NWI Times beat reporter Paul Oren takes a look at the fallout from Valparaiso's decision to cut men's tennis and men's soccer.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Soundcloud, Spotify and NWI.com.