{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

Missouri Valley Conference Media Day was held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren interviewed Valparaiso coaches Matt Lottich and Mary Evans as well as players Ryan Fazekas, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Grace Hales and Addison Stoller. Valley commissioner Doug Elgin also appears on the pod.  

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunesSoundcloud and NWI.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Missouri Valley Conference Media Day)

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Missouri Valley Conference Media Day)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.