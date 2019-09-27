Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Missouri Valley Conference Media Day)

Missouri Valley Conference Media Day was held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren interviewed Valparaiso coaches Matt Lottich and Mary Evans as well as players Ryan Fazekas, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Grace Hales and Addison Stoller. Valley commissioner Doug Elgin also appears on the pod.
