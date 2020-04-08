Podcast: Union Street Hoops (One Door Closes)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There's a little bit of old and a little bit of new in the latest episode of Union Street Hoops.

One month to the day that Bradley knocked off Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley Conference title game, Bradley senior guard Darrell Brown joins Union Street Hoops to talk Arch Madness, being snubbed from the Valley First Team and what he thinks of playing Valparaiso.

Looking to the future, Valparaiso incoming freshman Jacob Ognacevic joins the pod to talk about his decision to come to Valparaiso, how he scored more than 1,000 points his senior season and what it felt like to lose out on an opportunity to repeat as state champions because of COVID-19.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

