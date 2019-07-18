{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

Union Street Hoops is back after a summer hiatus. NWI Times beat reporter Paul Oren takes a brief look where Valparaiso's transfers ended up as well as who is coming back to campus. Then Oren sits down with a former Valparaiso player who was once part of the most-hyped recruiting class in program history. Regular episodes will resume in early August.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunesSoundcloud and NWI.com.

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Return of the M...)

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.