Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Rock Bottom)

Valparaiso hit rock bottom with its worst offensive performance in 18 years against Bradley on Wednesday night. Where do the Crusaders go from here?
With Ryan Fazekas out for the season and one game left until an Arch Madness tilt with Indiana State, NWI Times reporters Paul Oren and Robbie Weinstein do their best to navigate through the maladies facing the Crusaders this season.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunes, Soundcloud and NWI.com.