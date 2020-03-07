You are the owner of this article.
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Rolling to the Semis)
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Rolling to the Semis)

Union Street Hoops

History was made at Arch Madness on Friday as top seeds Northern Iowa and Loyola were eliminated as well as No. 3 seed Indiana State. 

Valparaiso overcame an 18-point deficit to force overtime and the Crusaders edged the Ramblers on the backs of seniors John Kiser and Ryan Fazekas as well as a game-winning layup from Eron Gordon. 

NWI Times correspondent Paul Oren is joined by Valley on ESPN Director/Producer Karl Berner as the pair breaks down Valparaiso's comeback and what is in store for the final two days of Arch Madness. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

