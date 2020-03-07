Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Rolling to the Semis)

History was made at Arch Madness on Friday as top seeds Northern Iowa and Loyola were eliminated as well as No. 3 seed Indiana State.

Valparaiso overcame an 18-point deficit to force overtime and the Crusaders edged the Ramblers on the backs of seniors John Kiser and Ryan Fazekas as well as a game-winning layup from Eron Gordon.

NWI Times correspondent Paul Oren is joined by Valley on ESPN Director/Producer Karl Berner as the pair breaks down Valparaiso's comeback and what is in store for the final two days of Arch Madness.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

