Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Rolling to the Semis)

History was made at Arch Madness on Friday as top seeds Northern Iowa and Loyola were eliminated as well as No. 3 seed Indiana State.
Valparaiso overcame an 18-point deficit to force overtime and the Crusaders edged the Ramblers on the backs of seniors John Kiser and Ryan Fazekas as well as a game-winning layup from Eron Gordon.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
NWI Times correspondent Paul Oren is joined by Valley on ESPN Director/Producer Karl Berner as the pair breaks down Valparaiso's comeback and what is in store for the final two days of Arch Madness.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Paul Oren
Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.