You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (State of the Program)
editor's pick web only

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (State of the Program)

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

Is Valparaiso a good "bad" team or a bad "good" team? Is the truth somewhere in the middle?

Former Valparaiso men's basketball players and coaches Tarrance Price and Chris Sparks join Union Street Hoops to offer their opinions on the state of the program. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

http://
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts