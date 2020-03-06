You are the owner of this article.
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Survive and Advance)
Winning is all that matters in March, even if it means winning ugly. 

Valparaiso came within an inch of its life in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament opener against Evansville on Thursday night, ultimately holding on for a 58-55 win. 

Paul Oren and Karl Berner came together in St. Louis to breakdown Valparaiso's first game, which included some record-setting history as the Crusaders became the first team in Arch Madness history to not hit a 3-pointer. Oren and Berner also look ahead to Valparaiso's quarterfinal battle with Loyola. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

