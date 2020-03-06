Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Survive and Advance)

Winning is all that matters in March, even if it means winning ugly.

Valparaiso came within an inch of its life in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament opener against Evansville on Thursday night, ultimately holding on for a 58-55 win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Oren and Karl Berner came together in St. Louis to breakdown Valparaiso's first game, which included some record-setting history as the Crusaders became the first team in Arch Madness history to not hit a 3-pointer. Oren and Berner also look ahead to Valparaiso's quarterfinal battle with Loyola.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.