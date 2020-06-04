You are the owner of this article.
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Adam Amin Episode)
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Adam Amin Episode)

Union Street Hoops

Former Valparaiso and Gary RailCats broadcaster Adam Amin recently made news by leaving ESPN to join Fox Sports as a NFL and MLB play-by-play announcer. Amin has also been hired as the primary television voice of the Chicago Bulls. 

Amin joins Union Street Hoops to talk about getting his start broadcasting games as a student at Valparaiso, spending two formative summers with the RailCats and a host of other topics including what it means to represent the city of Chicago right now. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

