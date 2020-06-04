Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Adam Amin Episode)

Former Valparaiso and Gary RailCats broadcaster Adam Amin recently made news by leaving ESPN to join Fox Sports as a NFL and MLB play-by-play announcer. Amin has also been hired as the primary television voice of the Chicago Bulls.
Amin joins Union Street Hoops to talk about getting his start broadcasting games as a student at Valparaiso, spending two formative summers with the RailCats and a host of other topics including what it means to represent the city of Chicago right now.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!