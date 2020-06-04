Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Adam Amin Episode)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Valparaiso and Gary RailCats broadcaster Adam Amin recently made news by leaving ESPN to join Fox Sports as a NFL and MLB play-by-play announcer. Amin has also been hired as the primary television voice of the Chicago Bulls.

Amin joins Union Street Hoops to talk about getting his start broadcasting games as a student at Valparaiso, spending two formative summers with the RailCats and a host of other topics including what it means to represent the city of Chicago right now.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.