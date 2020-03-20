Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Alec Peters Episode)

Valparaiso legend Alec Peters joins Union Street Hoops from halfway across the world.

Peters is currently in Istanbul, Turkey, where he is playing in his third professional basketball season. The all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Valparaiso history joins the pod to talk about a myriad of topics.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peters touches on John Kiser, including the infamous one-on-one game held during Kiser's workout visit. He also talks about playing in the NBA and Europe, how close he came to leaving Valparaiso prior to his senior year and his thoughts on what went right or wrong for Bryce Drew at Vanderbilt.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.