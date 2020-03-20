Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Alec Peters Episode)

Valparaiso legend Alec Peters joins Union Street Hoops from halfway across the world.
Peters is currently in Istanbul, Turkey, where he is playing in his third professional basketball season. The all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Valparaiso history joins the pod to talk about a myriad of topics.
Peters touches on John Kiser, including the infamous one-on-one game held during Kiser's workout visit. He also talks about playing in the NBA and Europe, how close he came to leaving Valparaiso prior to his senior year and his thoughts on what went right or wrong for Bryce Drew at Vanderbilt.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
Paul Oren
Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.
