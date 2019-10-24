Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Eron Gordon Episode)

With less than two weeks until the start of the 2019-20 college basketball season, Union Street Hoops is in preview mode. Valparaiso junior Eron Gordon stops by the pod to share his journey that led him from being an Indianapolis prep standout to enrolling at Seton Hall and ultimately joining the Crusaders.
Former Valparaiso guard Lexus Williams also joins USH to talk about the new California Pay to Play act.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunes, Soundcloud and NWI.com.