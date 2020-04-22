You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Howard Little Episode)
editor's pick web only

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Howard Little Episode)

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

Union Street Hoops is back with an exciting episode as Howard Little (2007-11) opens up about his career with the Valparaiso men's basketball team. 

Little, who ranks fourth in program history in Games Played, shares his thoughts about being a freshman in Valparaiso's first year in the Horizon League, going 9-22 as a sophomore, his initial impression of Ryan Broekhoff, and then his entire senior year. 

Beating Butler. Losing at Milwaukee and Green Bay. Dick Vitale at the ARC. The conference tournament in Milwaukee. Finally, the Iona game. Little holds nothing back when discussing the 2010-11 season. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts