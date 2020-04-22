Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Howard Little Episode)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Union Street Hoops is back with an exciting episode as Howard Little (2007-11) opens up about his career with the Valparaiso men's basketball team.

Little, who ranks fourth in program history in Games Played, shares his thoughts about being a freshman in Valparaiso's first year in the Horizon League, going 9-22 as a sophomore, his initial impression of Ryan Broekhoff, and then his entire senior year.

Beating Butler. Losing at Milwaukee and Green Bay. Dick Vitale at the ARC. The conference tournament in Milwaukee. Finally, the Iona game. Little holds nothing back when discussing the 2010-11 season.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

