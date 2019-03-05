Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Joe Otis Episode)

Former Valparaiso University assistant coach Joe Otis stops by Union Street Hoops to talk about the problems that have plagued the Valparaiso basketball program this season.
Otis was an assistant with the Crusaders in the 1970's and was on staff when Valparaiso transitioned to Division I. Otis went on to become a legendary high school coach in the Region, taking LaPorte to the Final Four of the 1997 IHSAA tournament. Otis also coached both boys and girls basketball at Valparaiso High School.
