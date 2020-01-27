You are the owner of this article.
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Kobe Episode)
editor's pick web only

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Kobe Episode)

Union Street Hoops

A host of special guests join Union Street Hoops to talk about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. ESPN broadcaster Adam Amin, former Valparaiso players Bryce Drew and Erik Buggs and current Valparaiso player Grace Hales all share the impact that Bryant has had on their careers. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePodsSoundcloud, Spotify and NWI.com.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

