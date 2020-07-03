Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Mascot Episode)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of the Washington football team announcing that it would be conducting a review of the nickname and mascot, Union Street Hoops attempts to discuss the Crusader.

A Facebook group dedicated to "retire the Crusader" started last week and had more than 1,700 people join the group in less than 96 hours. Conversely, a Twitter poll conducted by Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren showed that 81 percent of the 475 respondents weren't in favor of changing the mascot.

Valparaiso professor Dr. Sami Khorbotly joins the pod to discuss the Crusader nickname and the implications both domestic and aboard. Oren goes back in time to read a column he wrote for the student newspaper and shows how thoughts can evolve with the passing of time.

To share your thoughts on the Crusader mascot, please email OrenNWI@gmail.com.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0