Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Mascot Episode)
editor's pick web only

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Mascot Episode)

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

On the heels of the Washington football team announcing that it would be conducting a review of the nickname and mascot, Union Street Hoops attempts to discuss the Crusader. 

A Facebook group dedicated to "retire the Crusader" started last week and had more than 1,700 people join the group in less than 96 hours. Conversely, a Twitter poll conducted by Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren showed that 81 percent of the 475 respondents weren't in favor of changing the mascot. 

Valparaiso professor Dr. Sami Khorbotly joins the pod to discuss the Crusader nickname and the implications both domestic and aboard. Oren goes back in time to read a column he wrote for the student newspaper and shows how thoughts can evolve with the passing of time. 

To share your thoughts on the Crusader mascot, please email OrenNWI@gmail.com.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts