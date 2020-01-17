Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Potpourri Episode)

Two unique guests join Union Street Hoops as ESPN commentator and former coach Mark Adams returns to discuss non-conference scheduling. Valley superfan Tony Seghetti also joins the pod to talk about the Missouri Valley Conference Fantasy Hoops league.
USH host Paul Oren spends some time discussing whether or not Valparaiso is a "young" team and how that compares to Northern Iowa in the wake of Wednesday's 88-78 loss to the Panthers.
