Union Street Hoops

Two unique guests join Union Street Hoops as ESPN commentator and former coach Mark Adams returns to discuss non-conference scheduling. Valley superfan Tony Seghetti also joins the pod to talk about the Missouri Valley Conference Fantasy Hoops league.

USH host Paul Oren spends some time discussing whether or not Valparaiso is a "young" team and how that compares to Northern Iowa in the wake of Wednesday's 88-78 loss to the Panthers.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePodsSoundcloud, Spotify and NWI.com.

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Potpourri Episode)
Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.