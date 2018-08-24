Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Schedule Episode)

Valparaiso released its 2018-19 non-conference schedule and beat reporter Paul Oren is here to breakdown each game, including a pair of contests against Sweet Sixteen participants West Virginia and Texas A&M.
Purdue Northwest men's basketball coach Boomer Roberts joins the pod to talk about having the opportunity to play Valparaiso.
Former NWI Times reporter Sean Hayden also joins Union Street Hoops on the 15-year anniversary of Scott Drew leaving the Crusaders for Baylor. Hayden shares some of his memories from the sudden coaching change.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunes, Soundcloud and NWI.com.