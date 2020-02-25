Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Senior Episode)

Seniors John Kiser and Ryan Fazekas join Union Street Hoops to discuss their time with the Valparaiso men's basketball program. Both players talk about overcoming injuries and how they are preparing for their final home game at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren breaks down where Valparaiso can finish with two games (and 1,024 scenarios) remaining in Missouri Valley Conference race.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
