You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Vashil Fernandez Episode)
editor's pick web only

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Vashil Fernandez Episode)

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

Vashil Fernandez had quite the career at Valparaiso.

In his five years with the Crusaders, the Jamaican big man played four seasons, earned three degrees, made two trips to the NCAA tournament and started one wonderful family. Fernandez went on to play professional basketball for several years before retiring and settling down in Texas. 

Fernandez joins Union Street Hoops to talk about his journey to Valparaiso, his career with the Crusaders and where life has taken him since he walked off the court at Madison Square Garden in his final collegiate game. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts