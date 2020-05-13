Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The Vashil Fernandez Episode)

Vashil Fernandez had quite the career at Valparaiso.
In his five years with the Crusaders, the Jamaican big man played four seasons, earned three degrees, made two trips to the NCAA tournament and started one wonderful family. Fernandez went on to play professional basketball for several years before retiring and settling down in Texas.
Fernandez joins Union Street Hoops to talk about his journey to Valparaiso, his career with the Crusaders and where life has taken him since he walked off the court at Madison Square Garden in his final collegiate game.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
