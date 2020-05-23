Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Valparaiso's Top 10 of the Decade)

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Valparaiso has had plenty of talented players come through the program over the last decade. Times beat reporter and Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren breaksdown the top 10 players of the decade while the Voice of the Crusaders, Todd Ickow, joins the pod to share memories of the players on the list.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Paul Oren
Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.