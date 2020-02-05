Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Walking On and Walking Away)

Union Street Hoops is loaded this week with the news that Jaume Sorolla left Cincinnati and Malcolm Turner resigned at Vanderbilt. 247Sports reporter (and former NWI Times reporter) Robbie Weinstein joins the pod to talk Turner's departure and how it relates to Bryce Drew.
Two special guests also join USH as Valparaiso walk-ons Luke Morrill and Brock Pappas share their experience with the Crusaders.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
All this and more as host Paul Oren explains just how big of an opportunity the Crusaders have with upcoming games against Northern Iowa, Loyola and Southern Illinois.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Paul Oren
Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.