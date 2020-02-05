You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Walking On and Walking Away)
editor's pick web only

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Walking On and Walking Away)

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Street Hoops

Union Street Hoops is loaded this week with the news that Jaume Sorolla left Cincinnati and Malcolm Turner resigned at Vanderbilt. 247Sports reporter (and former NWI Times reporter) Robbie Weinstein joins the pod to talk Turner's departure and how it relates to Bryce Drew. 

Two special guests also join USH as Valparaiso walk-ons Luke Morrill and Brock Pappas share their experience with the Crusaders. 

All this and more as host Paul Oren explains just how big of an opportunity the Crusaders have with upcoming games against Northern Iowa, Loyola and Southern Illinois. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts