Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Walking On and Walking Away)

Union Street Hoops is loaded this week with the news that Jaume Sorolla left Cincinnati and Malcolm Turner resigned at Vanderbilt. 247Sports reporter (and former NWI Times reporter) Robbie Weinstein joins the pod to talk Turner's departure and how it relates to Bryce Drew.

Two special guests also join USH as Valparaiso walk-ons Luke Morrill and Brock Pappas share their experience with the Crusaders.

All this and more as host Paul Oren explains just how big of an opportunity the Crusaders have with upcoming games against Northern Iowa, Loyola and Southern Illinois.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

